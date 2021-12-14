COVID-19 exposure site list growing in Newcastle

The COVID-19 exposure site list is growing in Newcastle.
NSW Health say “a number” of the 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from The Argyle nightclub cluster in Newcastle will likely have the Omicron variant.
Health authorities say 680 people checked in using a QR code for the Wharf Road nightclub between 9pm Wednesday 8 December and 3am Thursday 9 December and are all classed as close contacts.
If you were there you must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days if you’re vaccinated, and 14 days if you’re unvaccinated.
Health authorities added Finnegans Hotel in Newcastle as a close contact exposure site overnight for between 6:30pm Friday 10 December and 2:30am the following morning.
Anyone who was there must isolate and get tested — all household contacts must do the same and stay isolated until a negative result is received by everyone in the household.
Just about every big pub and club in Newcastle is feeling the impact of having had a visit from a positive COVID-19 case last week and into the weekend.
Positive COVID-19 cases also visited The Queens Wharf Hotel on 9th December, The Greenroof Hotel, Cambridge Hotel and the Great Northern Hotel on 10th December; a staff member at The Prince has tested positive and the Lass O’Gowrie Hotel and the Hotel Delany were also visited by a positive case on the weekend.
Meantime, a number of club members from the New Lambton Eagles are wrapped up in the outbreak — there’s at last one positive COVID-19 case in their ranks.
All NLFC training has been cancelled for the rest of the week.
The Newcastle Knights could also be wrapped up in the outbreak with all players and staff self-isolating until they get negative COVID-19 tests — there are no positive cases so far.
The Knights released a statement yesterday saying they are taking “a proactive position by sending all NRL players and football staff for a COVID-19 test”.
“The Knights will continue to work through all required processes and protocols with all relevant bodies.”