COVID-19 exposure site list growing in Newcastle

The COVID-19 exposure site list is growing in Newcastle.

NSW Health say “a number” of the 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from The Argyle nightclub cluster in Newcastle will likely have the Omicron variant.

Health authorities say 680 people checked in using a QR code for the Wharf Road nightclub between 9pm Wednesday 8 December and 3am Thursday 9 December and are all classed as close contacts.

If you were there you must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days if you’re vaccinated, and 14 days if you’re unvaccinated.

Health authorities added Finnegans Hotel in Newcastle as a close contact exposure site overnight for between 6:30pm Friday 10 December and 2:30am the following morning.

Anyone who was there must isolate and get tested — all household contacts must do the same and stay isolated until a negative result is received by everyone in the household.

Just about every big pub and club in Newcastle is feeling the impact of having had a visit from a positive COVID-19 case last week and into the weekend.

Positive COVID-19 cases also visited The Queens Wharf Hotel on 9th December, The Greenroof Hotel, Cambridge Hotel and the Great Northern Hotel on 10th December; a staff member at The Prince has tested positive and the Lass O’Gowrie Hotel and the Hotel Delany were also visited by a positive case on the weekend.

Meantime, a number of club members from the New Lambton Eagles are wrapped up in the outbreak — there’s at last one positive COVID-19 case in their ranks.