Former Truegain site owner fined $1.2 million

An attempt to dodge the clean up cost of the old Truegain site at Rutherford by it’s former owner has been thwarted in a major court ruling.

The Land and Environment Court has handed down their judgement ordering the former owner of the site, Robert Pullinger, to pay more than $1.2 million towards costs incurred by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) to clean up contamination at the old waste oil processing site.

The EPA has been funding stormwater and wastewater clean-up and management at the site to keep the community and environment safe.

Mr Pullinger will also have to cover the EPA’s legal costs, plus interest.