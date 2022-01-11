What to do if you have positive Rapid Antigen Test with Professor Nick Talley

What happens if you take a Rapid Antigen Test at home and it comes back positive for Covid? Brent chats with Professor Nick Talley on how to care for yourself at home plus what you should and shouldn’t do. When should you test and re-test? Over what period?

Distinguished Laureate Professor Nick Talley, is a physician, epidemiologist, researcher, clinical educator and the Editor in Chief of the Medical Journal of Australia.

