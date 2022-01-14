Hunter students getting their HSC results early

Students in the Hunter and across NSW will be getting their HSC results earlier than expected.

The NSW Education Standards Authority has finished marking and processing of the 2021 HSC ahead of schedule so the results will be out next Thursday, 20th January rather than the 24th.

“This is a great outcome for our students, who we know are keen to receive their results and finalise their plans for the year, whether that be heading to university, training or straight into the workforce,” Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said.

“I know markers, supervisors, exam and marking staff have worked tirelessly to deliver these final results, not only on time, but earlier than forecast, and I am so pleased we can share this news with students.”

The new results release date will give students planning to attend university in 2022 the chance to optimise their preference selections.

Results will be delivered by SMS and email from 6am on Thursday 20 January 2022 with merits lists published on the NESA website from midday on 20 January.

The Universities Admission Centre will release ATARs to students from 9am on 20 January.