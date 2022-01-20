Community encouraged to have their say on ‘Newcastle 2040’ plan

The community is being encouraged to comment on the Newcastle 2040 plan.

Newcastle Council engaged with more than 5000 people to develop the draft Community Strategic Plan to lay out a long-term vision for the city.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it was important to understand the community’s vision for the future of Newcastle and how it relates to the policies and projects being delivered during the next decade and beyond.

“Newcastle 2040 has been developed in consultation with the community over a period of 12 months and represents the collaboration of thousands of interactions, including face-to-face conversations, workshops, surveys, online feedback, advisory committees and stakeholder engagement,” Cr Nelmes said.

“Through this extensive community consultation, we have developed four key themes that reflect the aspirations and values of our community, which are underpinned by our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

“The priorities and objectives contained within this plan will enable us to celebrate our unique city, protect our natural assets, optimise opportunities, build resilience, champion inclusion and encourage innovation and creativity.”

“Newcastle 2040 represents the highest level of strategic planning carried out by Local Government. It will guide our project delivery plans and annual budgets over the next decade and beyond as we work together to help make Newcastle a better place to live, work and enjoy.”

Council said the draft plan’s four key themes are: Liveable Newcastle, Sustainable Newcastle, Creative Newcastle and Achieving Together – each of which have been expanded to include a range of priorities and objectives.

The community are being invited to provide feedback on the draft plan from today, after Councillors voted on Tuesday to place it on public exhibition for 28 days: www.newcastle.nsw.gov.au/yoursay

A Community Strategic Plan is required to be prepared every four years and must be adopted by June 30 of the year following a local government election.

Image credit: City of Newcastle Facebook page