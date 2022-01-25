No singing and dancing rule and mask wearing extended for another month in NSW

There’ll be no singing or dancing at pubs and nightclubs and masks will remain mandatory at all indoor venues for a further month.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced today the COVID-19 restrictions in the state which were supposed to come to an end on January 27, will extend beyond that for another month.

The current settings will continue from Thursday, 27 January 2022 until Sunday, 28 February 2022, including:

Hospitality venues, including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes, and nightclubs must follow the one person per two square metre rule indoors;

Masks are required in all indoor settings (except residences). Masks are strongly encouraged where you cannot maintain a safe distance from others;

QR code check-ins are compulsory at certain premises, including hospitality venues and retail shops;

Singing and dancing is not permitted in hospitality venues, entertainment facilities, nightclubs, indoor music festivals and indoor major recreation facilities (except for weddings, performers, instructors and students).

Premier Dominic Perrottet said rolling over these measures would continue to protect the community and our health system.

“We have always said we will respond to what is in front of us and tailor our approach as required and that is exactly what we are doing,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We are transitioning to living with COVID and we will need to continually update our approach to ensure we are keeping people safe and protecting our health system.

As additional measures, people are encouraged to continue to work from home where possible and to reduce mingling when eating and drinking.

More information is available at nsw.gov.au.