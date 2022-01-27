Ute’s Blown Headlight Leads Police To Mother Lode Of Stolen, Illicit Items At Morisset

Court today for a man nabbed by police with a thousand dollars worth of allegedly stolen camping gear, cash, drugs and a machete in the back of his utility at Morisset.

About 9.56pm last night, highway patrol noticed the suspicious vehicle on Dora Street with a blown headlight.

They pulled it over to investigate and stumbled on the mother lode of allegedly stolen camping and 4WD goods.

Among the seized items were a brand new solar blanket, battery box, power inverter, and a deep cycle battery and assorted cables and relays.

A thorough search also turned up a backpack with $2670 in cash and 4.34 grams of Methylamphetamine, along with a machete stashed next to the drivers seat.

A check of the 33-year-old San Remo man’s license revealed he was behind the wheel while disqualified.

The man was arrested and taken to Toronto Police Station where he returned a positive secondary drug test to Methylamphetamine.

He was charged with Drive while Disqualified, Custody of a Knife, Possession of Prohibited Drugs, Goods in Custody (camping equipment and cash).

Police are waiting on the oral fluid result before adding a drug driving offence to the list.

The 33-year-old was refused police bail to face court in Newcastle later today.