Man winched out of fishing spot near Catherine Hill Bay after slipping on a steep track

A man has been flown to hospital after slipping on a track near Catherine Hill Bay.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in to help at around 7:15am after the 38-year-old lost his footing when walking down a steep track to get to a fishing spot at Wybung Head.

The helicopters’ medical team climbed down to the man and stabilised him.

It was deemed by the Paramedics it would be safer to winch the man into the aircraft rather than put him on a stretcher and walk him back up the track.

He was eventually winched out of the tough spot and flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

The keen fisherman was last reported to be in a stable condition.

Image credit: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service