Locals To Get Behind Hair And Beauty Businesses In Cessnock

Cessnock City Council’s ‘Support Local’ campaign has five $100 gift cards up for grabs this February for locals who give a shout out to their favourite hairdresser or beautician.

For the month of February, people are encouraged to post to Facebook or Instagram and support a hairdresser or beautician in Greater Cessnock.

Simply post a photo of your new style, the salon or staff (with their permission of course) and tag the business for your chance to win. Remember to set the post to public and use the campaign hashtag #SupportLocalCessnock to be in the running.

Locals can enter as many times as they like and are encouraged to tag the business mentioned in the post.

The ‘Support Local’ campaign is all about encouraging residents to support local business.

With 10 competitions planned via social media, there is a total of $5000 in prizes to be given away, including gift cards, restaurant and accommodation vouchers, hampers and more.

Cessnock City Mayor, Councillor Jay Suvaal, is calling on the community to get involved.

“Our local hairdressers and beauticians have done it tough during COVID, so this is a wonderful opportunity to show them our support for the great work they do, and the friendly people they are,” Councillor Suvaal said.

This competition will run from 1 to 28 February 2022. For terms and conditions, visit Council’s website.