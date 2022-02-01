Teen Charged After Allegedly Bikejacking A Posty In Newcastle

A teenage boy has been charged after two alleged robberies in Newcastle last month.

Shortly after 10am on Monday 10 January 2022, a 42-year-old postal officer was delivering mail on Nickson Street at Bar Beach, when he was allegedly assaulted and his motorbike stolen.

The posty and a witness searched nearby streets before seeing the motorcycle being ridden on Fenton Avenue, the rider then dropped the bike and fled along with a second man.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District attended and commenced inquiries to locate the pair.

The week after, at about 5.30pm on Thursday 20 January, police allege a youth got into a fight with a 53-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy on Parry Street at Cooks Hill.

Police say the woman and boy were threatened with a knife, with the woman suffering a small cut to her left arm.

Following extensive inquiries, officers tracked down and arrested a 16-year-old boy at a unit on Nickson Street about 1.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with robbery in company, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, reckless wounding, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.

He was refused bail to appear at a children’s court later today.

Investigations are continuing into identifying the second male involved in the bike robbery.