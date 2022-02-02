Back To Business For Singleton Council Despite iVOTE Cloud

Singleton Council forged ahead last night with its first meeting since the local elections, despite the looming prospect of dissolution.

Locals could be sent back to the polls after a glitch in the iVOTE system stopped hundreds of people from being able to cast their vote on election day.

The NSW Electoral Commission has previously said had the system not gone down the results could have been quite different.

The Supreme Court will need to decide if the results for the Councillor Elections will stand.

But in the interim, it is business as usual for Council which held it’s first sitting on Tuesday evening.

Tony Jarrett was sworn in as Mayor Sue Moore’s new Deputy, along with councilors Godfrey Adamthwaite, Belinda Charlton, Sue George, Hollee Jenkins, Mel McLachlan, Tony McNamara, Val Scott, and Danny Thompson.

They are set to play on until a decision by the Courts is reached.

Mayor Sue Moore said she was glad to be officially back to business with a committed team making decisions for the betterment and progress of the Singleton local government area.

“There was a great energy and enthusiasm at last night’s meeting which bodes well for the next three years and what we’ll achieve together for the people of Singleton in this term,” Cr Moore said.

New Deputy Mayor Tony Jarrett said he was happy to take on the role after being elected by his fellow Councillors in an ordinary ballot.

The term of the Deputy Mayor will extend from last night’s meeting until the day of the next ordinary election for Singleton Council in September 2024.

“I was overwhelmed and very pleased by the support I received from the other Councillors,” Cr Jarrett said.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with the Mayor as part of this team, and to facing the challenges and delivering for the community over the next three years.”