Trio charged after police pursuit through Maryland

Three men will face court on Wednesday after a police pursuit in at Maryland overnight.

About 10:45 on Tuesday night, officers sighted a vehicle which had been stolen earlier in the day, before unsuccessfully attempting to pull it over. A pursuit commenced through the streets of the suburb, where the vehicle was followed into a cul-de-sac. The passenger fled on foot, while the driver purposely drove the stolen vehicle into a police car, before he fled on foot also.

The dog squad was deployed, tracking the pair to a an address where they were arrested.

Officers also arrested a third man, who had a warrant for his arrest.

The three men were taken to Waratah Police Station, where the 21-year-old driver was charged with police pursuit, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, drive conveyance without consent, domestic violence offences and breach of bail conditions.

The 19-year-old passenger was charged with be carried in conveyance.

The third person a 19-year-old was charged with a warrant.

All three are before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.