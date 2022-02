A Weston man’s being held in custody on five domestic violence charges, following a police operation yesterday.

Police went to a house on Brunker Street at Kurri and tried to speak to a man who allegedly fled before being arrested after a chase.

The 35-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual body harm and destroying or damaging property.

He appeared in Cessnock Court yesterday and is being held in jail pending another appearance next Wednesday.