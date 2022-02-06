Golden Solution Helping Upper Hunter Clean Up Its Act

It’s hoped a plan to tackle roadside waste in the Upper Hunter will help one of the state’s worst litter hotspots clean up its act.

The NSW Government have given Council a $600 0 grant to put their Golden Solution to Golden Highway Pollution project into action.

Its part of a statewide blitz aimed at cutting plastic litter by 30 per cent by 2025, and 60 per cent of all litter items by 2030.

NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said the impact of litter on the local environment could not be overstated.

“Litter can have dire consequences for animals and the environment. We know that 95 per cent of the litter on beaches comes from our streets, after travelling down drains and through the stormwater system,” Minister Griffin said.

But litter reduction programs are having a positive impact.

The operation in the Upper Hunter is part of the Waste Less Recycle More initiative, which has already achieved a 43 per cent reduction in litter statewide since it started in 2013.

“Overall, grant-funded projects have achieved average litter reduction at the targeted areas by 70 per cent and we know once litter is cleaned up, it’s less likely to return,” Mr Griffin said

This year’s recipients build upon that success, with funding going to innovative local initiatives including ‘swap and go takeaway’ container schemes, education campaigns and cigarette butt litter bins.

The Litter Prevention Grants Program supports litter targets in the NSW Government’s Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041.