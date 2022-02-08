$10 million awarded to University of Newcastle to decarbonise steelmaking

BHP will hand the University of Newcastle $10 million to investigate decarbonising steelmaking.

The cash will go to the university’s Centre for Ironmaking materials research, to expand its program to focus on how the industry can reduce its emissions.

Currently, greenhouse emissions from steelmaking represents around seven to ten per cent of global total estimated emissions and the industry remains on the the most difficult sectors to bring them down.

The funding is part of BHPs US$400 million Climate Investment Program. It’ll be rolled out over five years and train up the next generation of PhD researchers and engineers.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky has welcomed the funding and says the ongoing work of NIER would help drive the type of home-grown innovation needed for the world to decarbonise.

“’With sustainability as a core focus, we are deeply committed to supporting research and innovation aimed at lowering our global carbon footprint.

“This continued partnership with BHP is a clear example of the University’s commitment to driving technological advancement through industry-engaged research, and we are pleased to continue with BHP’s legacy of innovation at our dedicated NIER precinct.

“A partnership of this kind – with both a rich history and a bright future – is evidence of our well-earned place as the No. 1 university in Australia for industry collaboration,” Prof Zelinksy says.