Over $600,000 for projects at Cessnock

Over $600,000 in funding is heading Cessnock’s way for some big projects.

The funding is through the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund for three proejcts:

$200,000 for the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre (CPAC) for an accessible entrance, adjacent to Aberdare Road, which forms part of a larger refurbishment project providing new creative arts spaces

$140,000 for the Manning Park Leash Free Dog Area to fence the existing off leash area, provide landscaping and supporting infrastructure that will include access to water, seating and bins

$300,000 for the Maybury Peace Park Play Space Upgrade which will incorporate inclusive play items and provide a unique play experience for the community.

Cessnock United Football Club was also successful in their grant application of $294,750 for a lighting upgrade at Baddeley Park. Council is partnering with the club to project manage and deliver this project.

Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the funding announcements were great news for the local government area, and the accessible entrance at CPAC and inclusive play space at Maybury Peace Park were part of Council’s commitment to create community facilities for everybody.

“This is wonderful news for so many in our community – those who love the arts, people with disability, dog owners, families and users of Baddeley Park. I look forward to seeing these fantastic projects get underway,” Councillor Suvaal said.