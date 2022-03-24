Traffic chaos on New England Highway after multi vehicle crash at Tarro

845am Update:

Ambulance paramedics have taken two people to hospital after a crash at at Tarro this morning.

Emergency services were called to the New England Highway just before 6:30 – paramedics assessed six patients at the scene which they’ve described as complex.

Two of those patients were taken to the John Hunter Hospital, one of those patients was initially trapped but was safely freed a short time later.

The highway is again northbound and southbound is affected so avoid the area there are significant delays.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Saper said it was quite the complex scene when they arrived.

“Paramedics were confronted with a complex scene on arrival.”

“One patient was initially trapped, with the assistance of other emergency services we were able to safely extricate the patient and provide ongoing treatment.”

“Paramedics did an excellent job treating multiple patients on a very busy road. We encourage motorists to drive with caution especially in peak times.”

There’s another two car smash at Cameron Park on the Hunter Expressway and one at Fern Bay so traffic is chaos.

Earlier:

Emergency services have freed a person who was trapped after a multi vehicle crash at Tarro this morning.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics were called to the scene on the New England Highway just after 6:30 where there were four patients – three believed to have minor injuries and one person who was trapped.

The person who was trapped has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

All north-bound lanes of the highway towards Maitland are closed.

There’s heavy traffic in the area after the accident with multiple vehicles involved.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay their journey.

The travel advice from Live Traffic including diversions are:

Northbound motorists heading towards Hexham can use M1 Pacific Mwy, Newcastle Link Rd, Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Maitland Rd, however traffic is extremely heavy.

Northbound motorists heading to Raymond Terrace and beyond can use M1 Pacific Mwy, Weakleys Dr, Glenwood Dr, Thornton Rd/Railway Ave/Edwards Ave/Government Rd, Raymond Terrace Rd, William Bailey St and Adelaide St to join the Pacific Hwy.

Southbound/westbound motorists should consider using Maitland Rd, Newcastle Inner City Bypass, Newcastle Link Rd and the M1 Pacific Mwy to travel between Hexham and Newcastle Interchange/Beresfield.

Image credit: Live Traffic NSW