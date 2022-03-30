Man who allegedly threatened employee with hunting knife at Cameron Park caught

A man who allegedly threatened an employee with a hunting knife at Cameron Park has been charged over the incident.

Police say at about 7:35pm on Monday 14 March a man went into a fast-food store on Stenhouse Drive and allegedly threatened an employee with a hunting knife before fleeing with an amount of cash.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers established a crime scene and appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage to track the man down.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended Raymond Terrace Police Station about 8am yesterday where they spoke with a 23-year-old man remanded in custody for an unrelated matter.

That matter was allegedly threatening a father and his two daughters at Anna Bay on Monday night which is when he was arrested.

He was arrested and charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

The Anna Bay man was refused bail, and then formally refused bail at Raymond Terrace Local Court. He will reappear at the same court in June.