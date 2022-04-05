Man In Hospital After 4WD Flips In Truck Collision At Swansea

A man has had a miraculous escape after his 4WD collided with a truck on the Pacific Highway at Swansea this afternoon.

The accident near Bowman Street saw the smaller vehicle flipped on it’s side and the male driver briefly trapped inside.

Luckily when emergency services arrived he had managed to free himself from the wreck and was relatively unscathed with only minor injuries.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital just to be sure, while the truck driver was unhurt.

The southbound lane of the Pacific Highway was closed with heavy traffic banked up in the area.

It has since been cleared and all lanes have re-opened.