Information sought over Charlestown brawl between teens

Police are calling for public help to identify teenagers involved in a wild brawl at Charlestown last week.

Videos have been widely shared on social media of the brawl last Thursday, April 14 at about 7pm..

A 14-year-old spent five days in hospital for treatment on injuries following the fight on Charlestown Oval.

Following the incident, two girls aged 13 and 14 were cautioned by police under the Young Offenders Act after they were taken to Belmont Police station by their parents.

As part of their continuing investigations, police are trying to identify other young people involved in the brawl.

If you know anything or saw something, contact Belmont Police Station.