Police seeking to reunite family with urn washed up on a Hunter beach

Newcastle Police are hoping to reunite a cremation urn containing ashes found on Nobbys Beach with it’s family.

The name Frank Brown is written on the bottom of the plastic urn, which was found on March 15.

Police say they made inquiries with local funeral homes and crematoriums around the region to no avail, and believe it could be possible it washed ashore from elsewhere.

Anyone with information that could help reunite Frank with his family is asked to get in touch with Newcastle Police Station.