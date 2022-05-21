Wallsend Library set for a face lift

Book lovers are in for a treat, with Wallsend Library set to undergo an extensive transformation.

Newcastle Council says works will kick off from June 6 and take about two months to complete, which means the facility will be closed for that period.

It’s the latest in a series of upgrades to Libraries around the city with the Newcastle Digital Library and Lambton Library opened off the back of recent transformations.

Wallsend is set for new and improved study and work spaces as well as upgraded technology as well as innovative book displays.

Those who just can’t live without the Library have no fear. There will be a pop-up service on-site for returns, reservations, Grab and Go and printing.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said libraries play an important role in local communities, which is why City of Newcastle is continuing its significant investment in library infrastructure to ensure the much-loved facilities meet members’ expectations and changing needs.

“With more than 100,000 library members across Newcastle, we know our community values their local libraries, which is why we have allocated around $7 million over five years of capital works programs, including almost $1 million in the 2022/23 draft Budget, to enhance and upgrade these popular community facilities and ensure the collection remains up to date.

“Wallsend Library hasn’t undergone a major renovation since opening in 2006, so it’s fantastic to be able to improve the amenity of our largest branch through this current refurbishment project.

“We’ve listened to member and staff feedback to inform the work, which will provide improved access to technology, the creation of additional spaces including upgraded, private study spaces, a quiet room, along with creative and collaboration areas.

“The refurbishment will prioritise sustainability, collaboration and creativity by delivering an improved library that can cater for vibrant events and programs that celebrate culture, partnerships, inclusion and diversity,” Cr Clausen said.

Pictured: Wallsend Library. Image: City of Newcastle.