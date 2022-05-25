Organics processing a step closer in Newcastle

City of Newcastle’s Summerhill Waste Management Centre organics processing facility is one step closer to fruition, with a development application submitted.

A report was tabled earlier this year recommending the fast-tracking of the facilities expansion by four years. This was adopted by council.

If approved, the facility will be able to receive 50,000 tonnes of food and organics per year, which will be processed into compost for use around the city.

The measure is set to save money on waste costs.

Early works are expected to begin towards the end of this year and pending approval from the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel, it’s hoped construction will begin by mid-2023.