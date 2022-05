Police have arrested a man in Jesmond after he allegedly had a gun.

Newcastle City Police District officers with Police Negotiators and the Tactical Operations Regional Support team swooped on a home on Mordue Parade at about 3:30am.

There were reports a man was in possession of a gun.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested without incident and taken to Waratah Police Station.

A search warrant will be executed at the address.

Police say there is no risk to members of the community.