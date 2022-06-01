Construction underway for Medowie ambulance station

An ambulance station is one step closer for the Medowie community with construction now underway at the Ferodale Road site.

NSW Ambulance and Health Infrastructure used demand modelling software to map Triple Zero calls and determine the best location, landing on a site at the corner of Ferodale and Abundance Roads.

The purpose-built facility at 30 Ferodale Road will include internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles, relief accommodation for paramedics, administration and office areas as well as ample storage and an internal wash bay.

The ambulance station is due for completion in 2023.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the project is part of the NSW Government’s $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program, the single largest investment in regional NSW Ambulance’s 127-year history.

“This is a huge win for the region, with the new station set to include the latest equipment and facilities to ensure our paramedics can continue to provide the care and support the community needs and deserves,” Bronnie Taylor said.

Assistant Commissioner Clare Lorenzen said NSW Ambulance and Health Infrastructure worked to identify the new location using best practice demand modelling software which maps Triple Zero calls, and determined Ferrodale Road site as the most suitable location for mobile emergency care in the region.

“The new Medowie Ambulance Station is being built in the optimal location and will enable paramedics to deliver the best out of hospital emergency care to the Medowie community,” Clare Lorenzen said.

The NSW Government has invested more than $9 billion in NSW Ambulance services since 2011 including $1.4 billion in the 2021/22 budget.