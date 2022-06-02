Carrington shiploaders turn blue for Mark Hughes Foundation

The shiploaders at Carrington will be blue every night of June to support the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF).

Port Waratah Coal Services’ Carrington Terminal lit up blue last night to mark the start of the Foundation’s Beanie for Brain Cancer fundraising and awareness campaign.

Kirralee and Mark Hughes established MHF in 2014, following Mark’s own diagnosis of high-grade brain cancer. The Newcastle community got around the MHF from the start as Mark was a part of the Newcastle Knights.

The idea from his hospital bed has now grown to MHF selling more than 800,000 beanies and raising over $20 million dollars for things like brain cancer research and brain cancer nurses who are in Newcastle and across regional NSW.

“We’re a small team at MHF with an amazing network of volunteers and supporters. The funds we raise goes directly to finding a cure, better treatments and patient care,” said Mark Hughes.

“Port Waratah’s support through the generosity of their employees and the organisation’s dollar matching commitment has been a fantastic local partnership over the last six years.”

Port Waratah CEO, Hennie du Plooy, said he is pleased to celebrate our long partnership with the Mark Hughes Foundation.

“Our employees and local community feel very connected to the Beanie for Brain Cancer drive and the Mark Hughes Foundation putting a spotlight on this very important cause,” said Mr du Plooy. “Health is priority area for our Community Investment and Partnership Programme, and we are proud to support the Foundation and help raise awareness this year by shining a light too.”

The Carrington Terminal will light up blue each night until Sunday 3 July, which will coincide with the National Rugby League Beanie for Brain Cancer Round in support of the Mark Hughes Foundation.