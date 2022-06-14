Pair charged in Lake Macquarie following Central Coast assault

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in Lake Macquarie following an alleged robbery and assault last week.

On the evening of June 8, police were told two women were speaking with the occupants of a car on Hargraves Street at Toukley on the Central Coast, when the driver of the car leant over and grabbed a mobile phone from one of the women.

The car then fled the scene.

A short time later, the woman agreed to meet the occupants of the car on Main Road and when the car arrived, the passenger allegedly demanded money in return for the phone.

The driver then allegedly exited the vehicle and assaulted one of the women with a gas cylinder.

A passer-by stopped to assist the woman before the passenger confronted him and a verbal confrontation took place, resulting in the occupants of the vehicle fleeing the scene.

The incident was reported to police, who began investigating, which led them to an arrest of a man and a woman on Douglas Street at Dora Creek the following day.

They were both taken to Toronto Police Station where they were charged with a slew of stealing, assault and stalking offences.

The 24-year-old woman was refused bail and appeared before Toronto Local Court last Friday, where she was formally refused bail to reappear before Wyong Local Court on July 20.

The 29-year-old man was refused bail and also appeared before Toronto Local Court last Friday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear before Wyong Local Court on August 4.