Man charged with additional 12 alleged sexual offences in the Hunter

Hunter Valley Police have laid an additional 12 charges on a 21-year-old man, after he allegedly exposed himself at a woman’s home in the Hunter in April.

Police alleged a 54-year-old woman was inside her home on Wilcox Avenue at Singleton Heights, when she saw a man at her back door committing a sexual act.

He was arrested and charged with two offences, including sexual act towards another without consent and wilful and obscene exposure near public place, over the incident earlier this month.

On Thursday, following investigations by Strike Force REDFA, the man was slapped with a further 12 charges.

These include, carry out sexual act with another without consent x2, wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school x3, enter inclosed land no prescribed premises without lawful excuse x3, peep or pry x2, take person intend to commit serious indictable offence, sexually touch another person without consent and enter building/land with intent to commit indictable offence x2.

The man remains on remand and is due to appear at Singleton Local Court at a later date.