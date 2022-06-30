Local flood warning issued by the SES

The State Emergency Service has issued a flood watch for the East Coast from the Mid-North Coast down to the Illawarra over the next five days.

Some river systems in the HUNTER have been singled out in their release — the Karuah, Paterson, Wollombi, Lower Hunter and Williams Rivers and parts of Lake Macquarie expected to experience minor flooding.

Local water storages are currently near capacity, so any extra is likely to cause a spill.

The weather system is expected to impact the region from Saturday through to Tuesday, with about 200 millimeters predicted.

Those living on or near waterways are being urged to remain vigilant and stay up-to-date with flood alerts.

A new flood bulletin from the SES will be issued on Friday at 12pm.