Mark Hughes Foundation Beanies are now available

The annual Beanie for Brain Cancer, Round 16 will kick off tonight, with National Rugby League (NRL) clubs, players, and fans once again uniting to raise money for brain cancer research.

The Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) hopes to raise $3 million and sell 175,000 beanies during this year’s Beanie for Brain Cancer Round.

Click the link to buy a beanie: https://beanie.markhughesfoundation.com.au/how-can-i-help/buy-a-beanie/

Richard King spoke to Mark Hughes about the annual Beanie for Brain Cancer Round 16

Listen to the podcast here.