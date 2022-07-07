Flood recovery funding expanded to more Hunter LGA’s

The local government areas of Maitland, Singleton, Lake Macquarie and Dungog have now been identified as Natural Disaster Zones

They join Cessnock which was announced earlier this week, and it means residents, businesses and councils in those LGA’s can now apply for state and federal funding for flood recovery.

It brings the number of disaster-declared areas to 29 across the state.

On offer for those declared LGA’s is financial assistance for damaged homes and belongings, support for councils for clean up and road repair, concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations, and freight subsidies for primary producers.

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the National Recovery and Resilience Agency’s website at www.recovery.gov.au

Image: Port Stephens SES.