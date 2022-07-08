Man under police guard following alleged car jacking and pursuit in the Hunter

A man is under police guard in the John Hunter Hosptial, following an alleged carjacking and pursuits across the Hunter yesterday.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police officers attempted to stop a black Mazda on Cumberland Street at Cessnock yesterday afternoon, but the driver failed to stop.

A pursuit was initiated, but called off over safety concerns.

A short time later, it’s alleged the man abandoned the vehicle in Weston, and forced a 67-year-old woman from her Mitsibishi Magna, before taking off with it.

PolAir was brought in to assist, tracking down the now damaged car to Anderson Drive at Beresfield.

The alleged offender was found at a nearby garage on Emerson Street, attempting to break into another two vehicles.

He was initially taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, but then to the John Hunter Hospital for assessment, where he remains under guard, as investigations continue.