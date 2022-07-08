Police hunting Hamilton Hotel robber

Police are appealing for public assistance in locating a man who robbed a Hamilton Hotel in the early hours of this morning.

They’ve been told around 3:20, an employee was leaving the premises on Denison Street, when he was approached by a man armed with a knife.

He demanded to be let in side, before taking off with a sum of cash down Beaumont Street towards Hamilton South.

Newcastle City Police are investigating the incident and are looking for the offender who was wearing all black clothing and a facemask.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid to late 30’s, about 170 centimetres tall and of solid build.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.