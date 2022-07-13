Firefights contain molten aluminium spill at Kurri Kurri

Firefights have contained molten aluminium that spilled at a Kurri Kurri business last night.

Fire crews were called to Weston Aluminium on Mitchell Avenue at about 11:30pm and arrived to find a large amount of molten aluminium had spilled.

It took six hours for fire crews to cool and contain the material.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said it was a precarious situation.

“There was a spill of molten aluminium which was really concerning for firefighters because molten aluminium is very, very hot. Fortunately it was contained,”

“A significant area of concern was the actual heat of the aluminium and if we applied water that turning to steam straight away and creating bigger problems,” he said.

“Firefights did cool and contain the area around with advice from our hazardous materials experts and the on site technicians as well.”

No one was injured and the site has been handed back to onsite management.

It comes just 8 months after a huge fire destroyed a building at the site in November 2021.