Flood recovery hubs popping up in the Hunter this week

There are some Disaster Recovery Assistance Hubs opening up in the Hunter this week to help locals with flood recovery.

Much of the region suffered flood damage in the most recent flood event so the hubs are offering support including:

• applying for disaster grants

• Local Land Services

• financial counselling

• mental health services

• emergency relief

This week the hubs are at Raymond Terrace and Hinton:

HINTON – Tuesday 19 July 3pm – 7pm Hinton Community Hall RAYMOND TERRACE – Wednesday 20 July 10am – 4pm Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall HINTON – Thursday 21 July 3pm – 7pm Hinton Community Hall

There are also Flood Recovery Centres open at: