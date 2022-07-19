News

Flood recovery hubs popping up in the Hunter this week

There are some Disaster Recovery Assistance Hubs opening up in the Hunter this week to help locals with flood recovery. 

Much of the region suffered flood damage in the most recent flood event so the hubs are offering support including:

• applying for disaster grants
• Local Land Services
• financial counselling
• mental health services
• emergency relief
 
This week the hubs are at Raymond Terrace and Hinton:
 
HINTON – Tuesday 19 July
3pm – 7pm
Hinton Community Hall
 
RAYMOND TERRACE – Wednesday 20 July
10am – 4pm
Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall
 
HINTON – Thursday 21 July
3pm – 7pm
Hinton Community Hall
 
There are also Flood Recovery Centres open at:
  • Broke recovery assistance point, Broke Catholic Church, Corner of Wollombi Street & Adair Street, Broke;
  • Bulga recovery assistance point, Community Centre, Corner of Putty Road & The Inlet Road, Bulga

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said it was important to make accessing support as straightforward as possible. 

“Through our recovery centres and assistance points, NSW Government agencies, community organisations and welfare bodies can all be found in one spot,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

“They are there to connect individuals and families with a range of services and offer support, as they begin the long and complex recovery process.”

There are a total of 17 recovery centres and assistance points across NSW, including eight in the Northern Rivers which have been operating since March.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X