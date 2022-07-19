Flood recovery hubs popping up in the Hunter this week

There are some Disaster Recovery Assistance Hubs opening up in the Hunter this week to help locals with flood recovery.
Much of the region suffered flood damage in the most recent flood event so the hubs are offering support including:
- Broke recovery assistance point, Broke Catholic Church, Corner of Wollombi Street & Adair Street, Broke;
- Bulga recovery assistance point, Community Centre, Corner of Putty Road & The Inlet Road, Bulga
Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said it was important to make accessing support as straightforward as possible.
“Through our recovery centres and assistance points, NSW Government agencies, community organisations and welfare bodies can all be found in one spot,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.
“They are there to connect individuals and families with a range of services and offer support, as they begin the long and complex recovery process.”
There are a total of 17 recovery centres and assistance points across NSW, including eight in the Northern Rivers which have been operating since March.