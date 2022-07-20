Fire and Rescue crews steaming ahead with Hunter flood recovery

Fire and Rescue NSW Strike Teams deployed to the Hunter have been kept busy with flood cleanup, following the devastating East Coast Low which lashed the region earlier this month.

Over the past week three teams and seven Rapid Damage Assessment crews were assigned to the worst hit areas, including Singleton, Maitland and Raymond Terrace.

They’ve been hosing silt out homes and public parks, removing ruined furniture and providing assistance to residents with their properties.

The teams are capable of assessing flood damage in up to 500 homes a day and will continue to to assist with recovery efforts.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW teams hosing down the Rotunda on the bank of the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace. Source: FRNSW.