Newcastle Inner City Bypass Closes In On Final Works As Contract Awarded

If you have ever asked ‘are we there yet?’ on completion of the final leg of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass, rest assured we are nearly there.

Today the NSW Government finally awarded the contract for the $450-million project to Fulton Hogan Construction Pty with major work to get underway in just a few months time.

The company will oversee the design and build of the missing link of the bypass between Rankin Park and Jesmond.

The contract also involved delivering an early works package, on Lookout Road and McCaffrey Drive, so that Fulton Hogan can accelerate work around the southern interchange later this year.

Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said it was exciting to see the early work nearing completion.

“Over the past six months, workers have been busy relocating existing utilities including water, sewer, electrical, gas and telecommunications to pave the way for major work on this vital project.”

“This job-creating project is good for local workers and will be a big win for commuters across Newcastle,” she added.

Transport for NSW is working closely with NSW Health to ensure the project aligns with work on the John Hunter Health Innovation Precinct and to provide a much-needed second entry to the hospital.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the bypass in an 80:20 split.

Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said the 3.4-kilometre stage of the bypass will mean a faster, safer commute for locals.

“Once the bypass is complete, commuters will enjoy a reduction of up to 80 per cent on travel times during the morning and afternoon peaks, bypassing 11 sets of traffic lights.”

NSW Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said it will also ease congestion on the notoriously busy stretch of road.

“The Newcastle Inner City Bypass has been designed to provide traffic relief to the surrounding road network by removing up to 30,000 vehicles each day from Lookout Road, Croudace Street and Newcastle Road.”

Major work on the bypass will begin in October when the project will enter the home stretch.

But it will be a lengthy run to the finish line with the road not set to officially open until 2025.