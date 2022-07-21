Police Hunt For Brazen Thieves After Aggravated Break-In At Swansea

Police are on the hunt for a group of brazen thieves after an aggravated break-in at Lake Macquarie early this morning.

Around 2am a pair of men stole a black BMW sedan from the driveway of a home on Lakeside Drive at Swansea.

As they left, a silver Mercedes sedan pulled in, with another two men exiting that vehicle.

They proceeded to break into the home and make off with a number of items, before coming back to try their luck a second time.

But they woke the 43-year-old female occupant and she confronted the duo, who threatened her with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The woman was unhurt in the incident.

About 25 minutes later police were called by a local petrol station on the Pacific Highway at Swansea, where the Mercedes and the BMW had done runner without paying for fuel.

Then at 3:45am the Swansea woman’s stolen debit card was pinged at fast-food joint in the Sydney suburb of Thornleigh.

Police believe the Merc was stolen from an address in Greenwich, Sydney earlier this week.

Investigations into the incidents continue and police are appealing for anyone who may have sighted the BMW – with NSW registration CMF78E – or the Mercedes – registered DNM95U – to contact police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Triple Zero or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.