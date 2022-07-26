One woman dead, another possibly missing at Moonee Beach

One woman has tragically died, and another man is possibly missing at Moonee Beach south of Catherine Hill Bay at Lake Macquarie.

Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach at about 2:30pm yesterday after a body was located in the water.

A woman was treated at the scene, but she could not be revived. She is yet to be formally identified.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

Inquiries are underway into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Following inquiries, police believe a man – who is known to the woman and believed to have been with her yesterday – may be missing in waters nearby.

A search commenced yesterday for the man and included local police, officers from the Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics.

A full-scale land and water search will continue in the Moonee Beach area today.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.