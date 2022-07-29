Hexham Straight project another step closer

Transport for NSW have unveiled a shortlist of tenderers for the Hexham Straight Widening project.

The project is jointly funded by the Australian Government and NSW Government as a part of the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace project. $420 million has been put in from the state and $1.68 billion from the Federal government.

Georgiou Group Pty Ltd, Daracon Contractors Pty Ltd and SMEC Australia Pty Ltd; together with John Holland Pty Ltd and Aurecon Australasia Pty Ltd have been shortlisted to complete the project.

Transport for NSW Regional Director North Anna Zycki said all of the companies are well qualified to deliver the project and the agreement will be decided upon in early 2023.

“It [the project] will improve the connection between Newcastle and the New England Highway, M1 Motorway and the Pacific Highway, improving safety and traffic flow for the 50,000 motorists and freight vehicles who use this route each day,” Ms Zycki said.

“It also delivers economic growth at key employment areas such as the Port of Newcastle and Greater Newcastle, and will support 750 jobs over its life cycle.”

Ms Zycki said a report detailing responses to community feedback on the environmental assessment and concept design had also been released where they received 38 submissions.

“Transport for NSW listened to the community during the consultation period late last year and has incorporated feedback into the final design,” Ms Zycki said.

“I want to thank all who made a submission for their feedback and invite the community to view the full report to learn how Transport for NSW has responded to the topics raised.”

Construction is expected to get underway by mid-2023.