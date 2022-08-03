International Netball set to return to Newcastle in October

International Netball is returning to Newcastle with the Australian Diamonds set to take on the England Roses at the Entertainment Centre in October

The local game will be match one of a three match series on October 26, with the last two games to be played in Sydney on October 30 and Brisbane on November 3.

It will also mark the first time the Diamonds will play on home soil since 2019.

Tickets for the England go on pre-sale on August 10, with general to follow on August 12.

Image: Diamonds Netball.