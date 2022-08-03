More Industrial Action On Trains Across The Hunter Next Week

Tensions between the NSW Government and the Rail Union continue to sour as train workers unveil more planned industrial action across the network, including here in the Hunter.

It comes amid the ongoing stoush over safety issues on the new Intercity train fleet which the RTBU argues is not safe. The two parties have been unable to reach an agreement going on two years now.

The trains were due to be on the tracks between Newcastle and Sydney over a year ago.

Starting next week and continuing until the end of the month, a series of measures will be taken by staff. The planned action includes a ban on issuing fines and leaving station gates open.