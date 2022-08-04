More Flood Fixes For Broke

The NSW Government has announced grants of up to $20,000 to help rebuild Hunter properties affected by last month’s floods.

Locals who’s homes have been declared damaged or destroyed are eligible for grants to make their homes habitable again.

The local government areas of Cessnock, including the badly affected Broke township, Singleton, Maitland and Port Stephens are covered by the new grants.

Meantime, Singleton Council will begin door knocking residents in Broke today to work out what needs to be done about huge sink holes which have opened up after the flood waters receded.

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi says $700,000 has been allocated to fix the erosion and council staff will be looking for holes which have formed next to structures including piers, concrete slabs or houses.

These will be then referred to the Department of Public Works for repair.

It follows inspections of the roads around Broke by Transport for NSW crews on Tuesday as the process of fixing the worst affected routes gets rolling.