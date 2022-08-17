$1 million for eight new community projects in Newcastle

The Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund has granted eight new projects a share in $1 million.

It’s through round seven of the fund which provides grants of between $10,000 and $500,000 for projects that benefit the environment, public domain, infrastructure, heritage restoration, activation, smart technology or community. Since 2014 it has provided $6.9 million to 41 projects.

The successful projects include:

$298,000 – Making Waves Foundation Newcastle Program expansion to boost sailing opportunities for people with physical or intellectual disabilities

$233,390 – Foreshore Park Amenities and Changing Places to service the neighbouring play space and broader parklands

$138,575 – Activation of the Delprat Cottage and garden through an educational and artistic program

$121,000 – Victoria Theatre Façade Revitalisation to improve safety and accessibility

$56,500 – Main entrance upgrade at Stockton Bowling Club to improve access

$40,000 – Stockton Community War Memorial Renewal

$81,863 – Construction of a multi-purpose outdoor function area at Carrington Bowling Club

$30,672 – The Lock Up’s ‘Art in the Yard’ free creative activities for kids

Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said, “Port of Newcastle is closely connected to its surrounding community, giving our local community a strong sense of connectivity and belonging to the Port.”

“With the port footprint playing such a significant role in employment and economic impact, we are delighted to ensure our community is able to further benefit through the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund.”

Julian Martin from the Making Waves Foundation – one of the grant recipients – said they are delighted to receive funding from Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund.

“It will significantly expedite the expansion of the Making Waves Foundation programs for Newcastle and Hunter children with disabilities that the Foundation started in Newcastle earlier this year. This funding will also allow us to introduce to Newcastle other programs that we currently run elsewhere for local indigenous communities and disadvantaged young people,” Julian Martin said.