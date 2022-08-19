Police numbers boosted in the Hunter

Police numbers have received a small boost on the ground in the Hunter with more recruits graduating from the Police Academy today.

The 157 new recruits of Class 354 have completed their eight months of training and studies at the Goulburn academy and will commence their year of on-the-job as Probationary Constables from next week.

Of the 157 recruits, 18 will be heading to the Northern Region with two each for the Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter Police Districts, four for the Newcastle City and two for Tuggerah Lakes.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the NSW Police Force is proud to welcome the 154 new recruits as they continue to grow as an organisation.

“Our thousands of police officers perform some of the most important work in our community every day and they do a tremendous job,” Commissioner Webb said.

“The work they do to help victims of crime, investigate violent crimes and bring offenders before the courts is nothing short of remarkable.”

In 2019 the NSW Government announced the delivery of 1500 additional police positions over four years. All of these positions have now been allocated and will be filled by the end of the financial year.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said a career in policing was ideal for anyone looking to make a difference in their community.

“For these probationary constables, Monday will mark day one of a challenging and rewarding career keeping our communities safe,” Paul Toole said.

“They will join almost 18,000 other men and women in blue working as part of a world-class modern police force to drive down crime rates and protect the community.”

“NSW Police is actively recruiting as part of its ‘You should be a cop’ campaign and I encourage anyone looking for new opportunities to give it a go.”