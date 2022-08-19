RFS respond to grass fire at Medowie

Firefighters responded to a blaze which broke out on a property at Medowie on Friday afternoon.

The alarm was raised with the NSW Rural Fire Service just after 1pm, with reports a fire was burning on Fairlands Road sending smoke across the area and spiking concern for nearby homes.

Crews from the local RFS brigades arrived on the scene shortly after and located a small grass fire.

They were able to bring it under control pretty quickly and keep it from threatening any property.

It was extinguished around 2pm.

Meantime, on the other side of the region, Forestry Corporation crews are undertaking hazard reduction burns in the Watagans, ahead of the fast-approaching fire season.

About 25 hectares of land is affected about 15 kilometres west of Morisset.