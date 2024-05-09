Pro-Palestinian protest targets federal member’s office

Pro-Palestinian protesters have held a “die-in” at the federal member for Newcastle’s Sharon Claydon’s Hunter Street office today.

About 50 people held large placards and cradled props resembling dead bodies wrapped in white shrouds, to symbolise the 40,000 Palestinians killed by Israel in the current Gaza war.

Organiser Liam Phelan says last month Ms Claydon made a statement of concern about the mass killing of Palestinians but the Australian government needs to follow the lead of other countries and make harder decisions about support for Israel and the war.

He says says they are calling on the government to cut all diplomatic and economic ties with Israel, including the expulsion of the Ambassador and to impose economic sanctions on Israelis over the Gaza war.