Motorcyclist Dies In Crash At Raymond Terrace

A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle crash in Raymond Terrace on Friday afternoon.

About 3.10pm, emergency services were called to Links Drive, following reports of a two vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck.

NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived on the scene and assisted the a 20-year-old male motorcycle rider, but he died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck – a 45-year-old man – was uninjured and taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene was established and officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District combed it for evidence.

As inquiries into the incident continue, police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward and contact Raymond Terrace police on (02) 4983 7599.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.