Drones To Provide Eye In The Sky For Firefighters In Hunter

Drone technology which was used to help fight a huge fire in Newcastle in March is to be rolled out across the state.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews in 25 regional areas, including the Hunter will have the new eyes in the sky with hundreds of firefighters trained to operate the drones.

The remote piloted aircraft systems were used to zero-in on the fire which destroyed two former wool stores at Wickham in March.

The Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems are equipped with thermal imaging cameras and laser technology that can detect variable heat temperatures, identify people or animals under threat in a fire zone and measure the size of an area impacted by fire.

Fire and Rescue’s Bushfire and Aviation Unit Commander Scott Donohoe said the drones can be activated at an emergency scene within minutes.

“The drones are stored in our vehicles and ready for immediate use, providing FRNSW commanders with aerial images that can help determine the safest and most effective places to position fire trucks and crews,” Superintendent Donohoe said.

Looped into Fire and Rescue NSW’s wireless and satellite communication networks, aerial images are sent in real time to the Incident Commander on the scene of an emergency giving them the information they need to make the best tactical and resourcing decisions and act faster.

“We are planning to have around 200 firefighters trained to pilot the drones. The available training over several tiers includes sessions on night flying, situational awareness, ‘live’ streaming, rapid mapping, aerial incendiary use and 3D panoramic skills.”

They drones can also be used as part of flood rescue and recovery operations, and were recently deployed to the Northern Rivers region to assess flood-damaged infrastructure, identify hazardous materials and find leftover debris.

A $5.4 million investment by the NSW Government is helping get the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems off the ground across the state.