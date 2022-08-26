UPDATE! Ronney has been found! Police trying to find Ronney Brown who has been missing since Monday

UPDATE 10:30AM

Ronney Brown has now been found.

Police are thanking the community for their assistance.

EARLIER:

Newcastle City and Lake Macquarie Police District officers are asking for the public’s help to find Ronney Brown who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

The 67-year-old hasn’t been seen by his family since he left his Garden Suburb home on Monday.

Ronney is known to frequent the Windale and Cardiff areas.

Police ask that anyone with information as to his current whereabouts contact Newcastle Police Station on 49290999, Waratah Police Station on 49266599, Belmont Police Station on 49228899 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.